No-say Nissan had tech that drove Fiat Chrysler-Renault idea

TOKYO (AP) — Nissan wasn't consulted on the proposed merger between its alliance partner Renault and Fiat Chrysler, but the Japanese automaker's reluctance to go along may have helped bring about the surprise collapse of the talks.

Analysts say Nissan has as its crown jewel the technology of electric vehicles and hybrids that Fiat Chrysler wanted, and others had underestimated Nissan's reluctance.

Fiat Chrysler pulled out of the talks, blaming the French government.

France said it needed more time to win over Nissan.

Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa told reporters late Thursday he wanted time to learn what the Fiat Chrylser-Renault merger might mean for Nissan.

He reiterated reservations about a full merger with Renault.

Nissan makes the world's best-selling electric car Leaf.

Emissions regulations are tightening worldwide, making such technologies appealing.