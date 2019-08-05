Newspaper chain GateHouse buying Gannett, USA Today owner

NEW YORK (AP) — Two of the country's largest newspaper companies have agreed to combine in the latest media deal driven by the industry's struggles with a decline of printed editions.

GateHouse Media, a chain backed by an investment firm, is buying USA Today owner Gannett Co. The combined company would have more than 260 daily papers in the U.S. along with more than 300 weeklies.