Netflix and chill no more - streaming is getting complicated

Streaming TV may never again be as simple, or as affordable, as it is now.

Big media companies such as Disney and WarnerMedia are creating their own streaming services in an effort to shoulder aside more inclusive video services such as Netflix. They're expected to launch later in 2019.

That doesn't just mean additional competition. The new options will also "lock up" many popular shows and movies that are now more widely available on services like Netflix and Amazon.

As a result, consumers are going to face a bewildering array of new choices - and new expenses. Paying for multiple streaming services could rival the cost of the average cable bill — not counting the expense of internet service.