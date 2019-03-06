NYPD finishes equipping patrol officers with body cameras

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department says it's finished equipping all uniformed patrol officers with body cameras, completing a rollout pushed back two months after one exploded last fall.

The NYPD said Wednesday it's handed out about 20,000 cameras and will give about 4,000 cameras to specialized units such as emergency services by August.

The department says it's the largest body camera deployment in the U.S.

The NYPD pulled thousands of cameras from service as a precaution after the October explosion. An investigation found it was likely caused by battery damage from a paperclip used to reset the device.

A court ruled last month that body camera footage is subject to public disclosure under New York law. The department says it's recorded about 3.5 million videos since December 2017.