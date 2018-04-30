Man accused of posting Prince George info denies terrorism

FILE - In this Monday, July 17, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince William, left, holds the hand of his son Prince George on their arrival at the airport, in Warsaw, Poland. An alleged supporter of the Islamic State group, 32-year-old Husnain Rashid, charged with sharing information about Prince George on social media has denied committing terrorism offenses.

LONDON (AP) — An alleged supporter of the Islamic State group charged with sharing information about Prince George on social media has denied committing terrorism offenses.

Prosecutors say a post by 32-year-old Husnain Rashid on the encrypted messaging app Telegram contained a photo of the 4-year-old prince, the address of his school, a silhouette of a jihadi fighter and the message "even the royal family will not be left alone."

Rashid also is accused of several other posts allegedly encouraging violent attacks and of researching how to go to Syria to join IS.

Rashid was arrested Nov. 22 and charged with preparing terrorist acts, encouraging terrorism and disseminating a terrorist publication.

He denied all the charges during a hearing Monday at London's Woolwich Crown Court. His trial is due to start May 14.