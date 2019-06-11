Justice's antitrust chief sketches how he'll assess big tech

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department's antitrust chief is suggesting he'll take a broad view of how competition is harmed when assessing whether big tech firms should be broken up.

Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim said in a speech in Israel that antitrust regulators should not just consider whether a company's dominance leads to higher prices but also weigh such factors as diminished consumer privacy.

Delrahim's speech, published on the Justice Department's website, follows reports his agency has been given oversight of potential investigations into Google and Apple.

Delrahim said effects such as when a business gains so much market share that barriers to entry for competitors are prohibitively high should also be considered.

He said acquisitions of competitors can be anti-competitive when they reduce consumer choice, increase prices, hurt quality or slow innovation.