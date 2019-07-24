Justice Dept. puts Big Tech under the antitrust microscope

WASHINGTON (AP) — Like Europe before it, the U.S. government looks ready to try reining in its technology giants. But doing so may be more difficult than it seems.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice opened a sweeping antitrust investigation of major technology companies and whether their online platforms have hurt competition, suppressed innovation or otherwise harmed consumers.

It said the probe will take into account "widespread concerns" about social media, search engines and online retail services.

Europe has investigated and fined a number of major U.S. tech companies over the past several years.