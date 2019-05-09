Just add water: salt battery could help renewable energy use

Personnel look up at an experimental salt-based heat storage facility at Berlin's Reuter thermal power station on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. The energy company, together with a Swedish start-up, is testing the use of salt to store heat, which accounts for more than half the power consumed in Germany. less Personnel look up at an experimental salt-based heat storage facility at Berlin's Reuter thermal power station on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. The energy company, together with a Swedish start-up, is testing the ... more Photo: Frank Jordans, AP Photo: Frank Jordans, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Just add water: salt battery could help renewable energy use 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

BERLIN (AP) — Amid the hum and heat of Berlin's Reuter thermal power station stands a shining contraption that looks out of place in the decades-old machine hall.

Its silver pipes and vats contain a substance that Vattenfall, the plant's operator, says could become a key ingredient for a fossil fuel-free future.

The energy company, together with a Swedish start-up, is testing the use of salt — though not quite the common table variety — to store heat, which accounts for more than half the power consumed in Germany.

If it works well, the system could help solve a problem posed by renewable energy sources like wind and solar the world over: they are unreliable, meaning they sometimes generate too much, and sometimes too little power.