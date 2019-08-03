ID theft stings, but it's hard to pin on specific data hacks

NEW YORK (AP) — Data breaches such as the recent hack at Capital One are distressingly common these days. They can easily lead to identity theft, in which thieves take out credit cards or loans in your name.

But it's hard to pin the blame on any specific hack, like the giant 2017 breach at Equifax. Most sophisticated criminals combine data from multiple attacks to better impersonate you.

The goal is to get past ID verification and authentication checks that banks and other institutions employ. Attackers can mix and match data, such as a Social Security number from one database and your current address from another.

The financial research group Javelin estimates that more than 3 million U.S. adults were victims of new account fraud last year, nearly triple the number in 2013.