Hawaiian activists prepare for Mauna Kea telescope convoys

In this Aug. 31, 2015, file photo, observatories and telescopes sit atop Mauna Kea, Hawaii's tallest mountain and the proposed construction site for a new $1.4 billion telescope, near Hilo, Hawaii. Construction on a giant telescope will start again next week after lengthy court battles and passionate protests from those who say building it on Hawaii's tallest mountain will desecrate land sacred to some Native Hawaiians. State officials announced Wednesday, July 10, 2019, that the road to the top of Mauna Kea mountain on the Big Island will be closed Monday as equipment is delivered to the construction site.

MAUNA KEA, Hawaii (AP) — Scientists say the massive telescope they plan to build atop Hawaii's highest peak will help them peer back to the time just after the Big Bang and answer fundamental questions about the universe.

The site is a world-renowned location for astronomy. It's also considered sacred by some Native Hawaiians, who see Mauna Kea's summit as the realm of gods and a place of worship.

The road to the summit will be closed Monday morning as trucks carrying construction equipment start to make their way to the peak.

Also present will be Native Hawaiian protesters and other opponents who have been willing to get arrested to stop the development in the past.

State officials say anyone breaking the law will be arrested. Protesters vow to stand their ground.

Despite years of legal battles, the state Supreme Court ruled the construction is legal.