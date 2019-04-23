Google's Wing Aviation gets FAA OK for drone deliveries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Google affiliate Wing Aviation has received federal approval allowing it to make commercial deliveries by drone.

It's the first time a company has gotten a federal air carrier certification for drone deliveries.

The approval from the Federal Aviation Administration means that Wing can operate commercial drone flights in part of Virginia, which it plans to begin later this year.

The FAA said Tuesday that the company met the agency's safety requirements by participating in a pilot program in Virginia and conducting thousands of flights in Australia over the past several years.

Wing says the approval means that it can begin a commercial service delivering goods from local businesses to homes in the United States.