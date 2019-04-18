Google: Android users get browser, search options in EU case

LONDON (AP) — Google says it will start giving European Union smartphone users a choice of browsers and search apps on its Android operating system, in changes designed to comply with an EU antitrust ruling.

The U.S. internet giant said Thursday that following an Android update, users will be shown two new screens giving them the option to install up to five search apps and five browsers.

The EU's executive Commission slapped Google with a record 4.34 billion euro ($5 billion) antitrust fine in July after finding that it abused the dominance of Android to force handset makers to install Google apps, reducing consumer choice.

The commission had ordered Google to come up with a remedy or face further fines.

Android is the most widely used mobile operating system, beating even Apple's iOS.