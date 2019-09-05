GM hires Google to make infotainment system more like phones

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is hiring Google to run key parts of its dashboard infotainment system, admitting that the tech firm can do a better job.

GM says research shows customers want technology embedded in their vehicle, and they want it to match how their smartphones operate.

The company says Google will work to bring its voice assistant into vehicles worldwide as well as navigation and in-vehicle apps. It's scheduled to happen starting in 2021.

GM Vice President of Connected Customer Experience Santiago Chamorro says customers will have a better experience with the Google system than past GM systems. The company says drivers will be able to use Google Assistant to make calls, text friends or even set the temperature in their vehicles.