France fines Apple $1.2 billion for anti-competitive acts

An Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store in New York on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Apple has said it would close most of its retail stores outside mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan for two weeks. Photo: Kathy Willens, AP

PARIS (AP) — French regulators fined Apple 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) on Monday for striking deals to keep prices high, in the biggest-ever such sanction by France’s Competition Authority.

The agency said Apple and top re-sellers agreed to align prices with Apple’s own pricing for its iPads and some other products. The deals did not concern iPhones.

Apple did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Two “premium” French Apple re-sellers, Tech Data and Ingram Micro, were also fined a total of 139 million euros ($155 million). The competition authority said Apple and the re-sellers agreed not to compete.

“Apple abusively exploited" distributors’ dependence on the tech giant, the authority wrote, and “prevented competition among different Apple distribution channels.” And that, in turn, hurt consumers.