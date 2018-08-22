Ford recalls electric car power cables due to fire risk

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling the charging cords for more than 50,000 plug-in hybrid and electric cars in North America because they could cause fires in electrical outlets.

The company says the 120-volt cords came with certain 2012 through 2015 Focus electrics and some 2013 through 2015 Fusion Energi and C-Max Energi plug-in hybrids.

Ford says plugging the cords into outlets that aren't on a dedicated circuit or are on damaged circuits could cause wall outlets to overheat.

The company says it has reports of four fires but no injuries. In three of the fires, owners used extension cords, which Ford says owners should not do.

Dealers will replace the cords with ones that can sense high temperatures and shut off charging if necessary. Owners will be notified next week.