Facebook rolls out tool to block off-Facebook data gathering

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook is launching a long-promised tool that lets users block the social network from gathering information about them on outside websites and apps.

Facebook said Tuesday that it is adding a place where users can see the activity that Facebook tracks outside its service. If they want, they can turn it off. The feature will be available in South Korea, Ireland and Spain on Tuesday and in other countries later on. The company did not give a timeline for when it might expand it to other countries, only that it will be in coming months.

Facebook is facing increasing governmental scrutiny over its privacy practices. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company was building the feature more than a year ago.