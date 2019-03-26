EU ignores US calls to ban Huawei in 5G cyber blueprint

LONDON (AP) — The European Commission has ignored U.S. calls to ban Chinese tech supplier Huawei as it announced a series of new cybersecurity recommendations for next-generation mobile networks.

In its guidance for the rollout of ultrafast fifth-generation, or 5G, telecom systems across the European Union, the Commission urged member states to assess cyber threats to the 5G infrastructure in their national markets.

It said Tuesday that information should then be shared among EU countries as part of a coordinated effort to develop a "toolbox of mitigating measures" by the end of the year to combat cybersecurity risks across the EU.

The United States has been lobbying allies in Europe to shun Huawei over concerns about cyberespionage.