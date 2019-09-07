Director of MIT's Media Lab steps down over Epstein ties

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The director of a prestigious research lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has resigned following uproar over his financial ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

The New York Times reports Saturday that Joi Ito sent an email to the Cambridge university's provost saying he's stepping down. Ito shared the email with the newspaper.

Ito's resignation comes after The New Yorker reported Friday that Media Lab had a more extensive fundraising relationship with Epstein than it previously acknowledged and tried to conceal the extent of the relationship.

MIT's president said the university took about $800,000 from Epstein over 20 years. The New Yorker reports Epstein arranged $7.5 million in donations.

Epstein killed himself in jail Aug. 10 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Emails seeking comment were sent to MIT, Media Lab and Ito.