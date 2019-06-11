China telecom giant Huawei hints US pressure hurting sales

SHANGHAI (AP) — Chinese tech giant Huawei says it would have become the world's number one smartphone marker by year's end if it were not for "unexpected" circumstances.

Huawei's chief strategist, Shao Yang, said Tuesday the company now has to "wait a little bit longer to achieve that."

He did not directly refer to President Donald Trump or trade .

Washington has put Huawei on a blacklist that effectively bars U.S. firms from selling to the company without government approval.

Huawei, the world's top network equipment provider and second-largest smartphone maker, has become embroiled in the trade dispute between China and the U.S. U.S. officials have accused Chinese technology companies, including Huawei, of stealing trade secrets and threatening international cybersecurity.

Huawei denies that it would share users' secrets with China's ruling Communist Party.