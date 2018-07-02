Photo: Paul Chinn / The Chronicle Image 1 of / 23 Caption Close

Image 1 of 23 A large temporary building is erected in a back lot of the Tesla manufacturing plant in Fremont, Calif. on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Tesla is assembling the new Model 3 sedan in the tent-like structure to meet demand and deadlines. less A large temporary building is erected in a back lot of the Tesla manufacturing plant in Fremont, Calif. on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Tesla is assembling the new Model 3 sedan in the tent-like structure to meet ... more Photo: Paul Chinn / The Chronicle

Image 2 of 23 Factory workers assemble a car inside a temporary building in a back lot of the Tesla manufacturing plant in Fremont, Calif. on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Tesla is assembling the new Model 3 sedan in the tent-like structure to meet demand and deadlines. less Factory workers assemble a car inside a temporary building in a back lot of the Tesla manufacturing plant in Fremont, Calif. on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Tesla is assembling the new Model 3 sedan in the ... more Photo: Paul Chinn / The Chronicle

Image 3 of 23 | Tesla Motors through the years

Image 4 of 23 | Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning Tesla Motors was incorporated by Martin Eberhard (pictured) and Marc Tarpenning in 2003. Tesla Motors was incorporated by Martin Eberhard (pictured) and Marc Tarpenning in 2003. Photo: Paul Sakuma, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Image 5 of 23 | Elon Musk Eberhard was initially the CEO of Tesla Motors before Elon Musk (pictured) was named the chairman of the board, and ultimately CEO of Tesla Motors. Eberhard was initially the CEO of Tesla Motors before Elon Musk (pictured) was named the chairman of the board, and ultimately CEO of Tesla Motors. Photo: ChinaFotoPress, ChinaFotoPress Via Getty Images

Image 6 of 23 | Tesla Roadster Tesla's first production car, the Tesla Roadster, was one of the first commercially available highway-capable all-electric cars on the market. Debuting in 2007, the Roadster was based on the Lotus Elise. Tesla's first production car, the Tesla Roadster, was one of the first commercially available highway-capable all-electric cars on the market. Debuting in 2007, the Roadster was based on the Lotus Elise.

Image 7 of 23 | Tesla Roadster Tesla said the two-seat Roadster could get up to 200 miles per charge. Tesla said the two-seat Roadster could get up to 200 miles per charge. Photo: Tesla Motors

Image 8 of 23 | Tesla Model S The first Model 3 cars were delivered in 2012 after being announced in 2008. The Model S became the bestselling electric car in the United States in 2015. The first Model 3 cars were delivered in 2012 after being announced in 2008. The Model S became the bestselling electric car in the United States in 2015. Photo: James Lipman, Tesla Motors

Image 9 of 23 | Model S fires In 2013 a handful of fires involving the Model S were reported and received widespread media coverage. By 2014 all new Models S cars were built, featuring a beefed-up underbody shield to prevent the road damage that could potentially cause the fires, and older cars were retrofitted. less In 2013 a handful of fires involving the Model S were reported and received widespread media coverage. By 2014 all new Models S cars were built, featuring a beefed-up underbody shield to prevent the road damage ... more

Image 10 of 23 | Tesla Model S Model S Teslas start at $69,000. Model S Teslas start at $69,000. Photo: Tesla Motors

Image 11 of 23 | Tesla's Fremont factory Tesla manufactures cars at their highly-automated factory in Fremont, Calif. The plant was previously used as a collaboration between General Motors and Toyota. Tesla manufactures cars at their highly-automated factory in Fremont, Calif. The plant was previously used as a collaboration between General Motors and Toyota. Photo: Tesla Motors

Image 12 of 23 | Tesla's gigafactory A rendering shows the so-called Gigafactory currently under construction in Nevada, which will produce batteries for Tesla's cars. Nevada won out to other proposed sites in California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas. less A rendering shows the so-called Gigafactory currently under construction in Nevada, which will produce batteries for Tesla's cars. Nevada won out to other proposed sites in California, Arizona, Nevada, New ... more Photo: Tesla Motors

Image 13 of 23 | Tesla Model S The Model S is much more practical than the Roadster with four doors and cargo space under the rear hatch. The Model S is much more practical than the Roadster with four doors and cargo space under the rear hatch. Photo: Tesla Motors

Image 14 of 23 The Tesla Model S also has a small front trunk for extra storage. The Tesla Model S also has a small front trunk for extra storage. Photo: Tesla Motors

Image 16 of 23 | Tesla Model S P85D The P85D gains power over the normal Model S with the inclusion of an additional motor at the front wheels. The P85D gains power over the normal Model S with the inclusion of an additional motor at the front wheels. Photo: Telsa Motors

Image 17 of 23 | 'Ludicrous' mode The P85D, already quick, was quickly given a software upgrade called "Ludicrous" mode which allows the car to accelerate from 0-60 in 2.8 seconds. The P85D, already quick, was quickly given a software upgrade called "Ludicrous" mode which allows the car to accelerate from 0-60 in 2.8 seconds.

Image 18 of 23 The Tesla Model X was announced in 2013 with first deliveries beginning in 2015. The Tesla Model X was announced in 2013 with first deliveries beginning in 2015. Photo: Tesla Motors

Image 19 of 23 The Model X is a full-size crossover that starts at $80,000 but can sell upwards of $140,000 for the Signature model. The Model X is a full-size crossover that starts at $80,000 but can sell upwards of $140,000 for the Signature model. Photo: Tesla Motors

Image 20 of 23 The gullwing rear doors allow for easier loading in tight spaces, according to Tesla. The gullwing rear doors allow for easier loading in tight spaces, according to Tesla. Photo: Tesla Motors

Image 21 of 23 In August 2015, in preparation for the first deliveries of the Model X (pictured), rolled out new software features including their so-called "Autopilot." In August 2015, in preparation for the first deliveries of the Model X (pictured), rolled out new software features including their so-called "Autopilot." Photo: Tesla Motors

Image 22 of 23 | Model 3 In March 2016, Tesla introduced the Model 3, and immediately accepted hundreds of thousands of pre-orders for the vehicle which is supposed to sell for around $35,000. Few, if any real specs have been released. In March 2016, Tesla introduced the Model 3, and immediately accepted hundreds of thousands of pre-orders for the vehicle which is supposed to sell for around $35,000. Few, if any real specs have been released. Photo: Tesla Motors