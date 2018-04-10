FILE - In this July 3, 2017, file photo, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak gestures as he attends a conference titled 'The Innovation Summit' in Milan, Italy. Wozniak is shutting down his Facebook account as the social media giant struggles to cope with the worst privacy crisis in its history. less
Photo: Luca Bruno, AP
Facebook has come under heavy scrutiny after it was revealed that the company gave the personal information of 87 million users to Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm with ties to the Trump campaign. Many angry Facebook users saw the move as an invasion of privacy, leading a large number of people to delete their accounts. So what type of information does Facebook keep on its users? Click through the slideshow to find out. less
Photo: Richard Drew, Associated Press
Basic information:
Of course, Facebook has all of the basic information that you provide to set up your profile, including name, age, gender, location, education level, occupation and ethnicity.
Photo: Jaap Arriens, TNS
More in-depth information:
However, according to the Washington Post, Facebook is also able track other data points given the information you enter. These data points include income, net worth, home ownership, home value and even property size, square footage of home, and the year your home was built. less
Photo: Matt Rourke, Associated Press
Facebook can monitor your search history when you're logged in
As long as you're logged into your account, Facebook can see what other websites you're visiting. If you like and share various things on different websites, Facebook is alerted. less
Photo: LOIC VENANCE, AFP/Getty Images
As a result of this, the company can learn even more about you
Your search history gives Facebook and its advertisers an even better understanding of who you are. The Washington Post reports that Facebook uses search history information to identify your relationship status, employment status, political leanings as well what's coming up in your life, like an anniversary or a friends' birthday. less
Photo: KIMIHIRO HOSHINO, AFP/Getty Images
Facebook also tracks your purchases and payments
The company states on its Data Policy page that it tracks any payments you make on Facebook (when you click an ad), including games and donations. Per Facebook, this includes "credit or debit card number and other card information, and other account and authentication information, as well as billing, shipping and contact details." less
Photo: Jaap Arriens, TNS
They use this data to ensure that you see ads that you'll be likely to click on
This is why the ads on your Facebook page always seem to be super relevant. Because they have access to your search history and payment history, they can make sure they present you with ads that will catch your interest. less
Photo: DAMIEN MEYER, AFP/Getty Images
They can even track device and network information
Facebook states that they "collect information" about phones, computers, tablets and any other devices that you download their services on. Per Facebook, this information includes device settings, battery and signal strength, specific geographic locations of devices through GPS, Bluetooth, or WiFi signals, language, time zone, mobile phone number and IP address. less
Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS, AFP/Getty Images
And when you add it all up, Facebook can put together a pretty complete profile of you
Facebook has all of your basic information from your profile, but your activity both on and off of the website provides the company with even more information about who you are, what your interests are, and how likely you are to buy certain items (and support certain candidates). less
Photo: JOSH EDELSON, AFP/Getty Images
