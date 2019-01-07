https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/technology/article/Amazon-emerges-as-most-valuable-US-firm-amid-13515065.php
Amazon emerges as most valuable US firm amid market turmoil
Photo: Mike Stewart, Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Amazon has eclipsed Microsoft as the most valuable publicly traded company in the U.S. as a see-sawing stock market continues to reshuffle corporate America's pecking order.
The shift occurred Monday after Amazon's shares rose 3 percent to close at $1,629.51 and lifted the e-commerce leader's market value to $797 billion. Meanwhile, Microsoft's stock edged up by less than 1 percent to finish at $102.06, leaving the computer software maker's value at $784 billion.
