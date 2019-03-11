Zafgen: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) on Monday reported a loss of $14.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 43 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $61.4 million, or $1.90 per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $4.60. A year ago, they were trading at $8.

