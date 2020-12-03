Yext: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Yext Inc. (YEXT) on Thursday reported a loss of $22 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 2 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $89.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $87.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Yext expects its results to range from a loss of 10 cents per share to a loss of 8 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $87 million to $89 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Yext shares have climbed 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $19.30, a rise of 17% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YEXT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YEXT