Yeti: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Yeti Holdings Inc. (YETI) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $51.4 million.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 61 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The maker of outdoor and recreational products posted revenue of $294.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $264.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Yeti expects its per-share earnings to range from 57 cents to 60 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $342.2 million to $345.3 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Yeti shares have increased 48% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 55% in the last 12 months.

