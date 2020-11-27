https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Xinyuan-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15757347.php
Xinyuan: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
BEIJING (AP) _ Xinyuan Real Estate Co. (XIN) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $23.4 million.
On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had profit of 46 cents.
The real estate company posted revenue of $655.4 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at $2.37. A year ago, they were trading at $3.80.
