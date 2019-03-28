XCel Brands: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ XCel Brands Inc. (XELB) on Thursday reported a loss of $281,000 in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 5 cents per share.

The brand management company posted revenue of $9.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $1.1 million, or 6 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $35.5 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $1.60. A year ago, they were trading at $3.20.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XELB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XELB