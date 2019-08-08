XCel Brands: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ XCel Brands Inc. (XELB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 5 cents per share.

The brand management company posted revenue of $9.1 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.85. A year ago, they were trading at $2.60.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XELB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XELB