Wynn: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $94.6 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 88 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.44 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.42 per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $1.66 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.59 billion.

Wynn shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 15%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $111.41, a drop of 27% in the last 12 months.

