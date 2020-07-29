Wingstop: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Wingstop Inc. (WING) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $11.5 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 39 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $66.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $62.5 million.

Wingstop shares have climbed 55% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 36% in the last 12 months.

