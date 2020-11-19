Williams-Sonoma: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $201.8 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of $2.54 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.56 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The seller of cookware and home furnishings posted revenue of $1.76 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.56 billion.

Williams-Sonoma shares have risen 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $101.22, a rise of 45% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSM