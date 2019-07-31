Whiting: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) _ Whiting Petroleum Corp. (WLL) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $5.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 28 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $426.3 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $450 million.

Whiting shares have declined 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $17.92, a decline of 64% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WLL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WLL