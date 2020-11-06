Western Asset Mortgage: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) _ Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $59.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pasadena, California-based company said it had net income of 98 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 10 cents per share.

The real estate investment company posted revenue of $44 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $10.1 million.

The company's shares closed at $2.11. A year ago, they were trading at $10.05.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WMC