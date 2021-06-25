Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings

NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Jun. 21-Jun. 25. INCREASED DIVIDENDS America First Multifamily .11 from .09 John Wiley & Sons A & B .345 from .3425 Investar Holding .08 from .07 Korn Ferry .12 from .10 Methode Electronics .14 from .11 Simon Property Group 1.40 from 1.30 Smith & Wesson Brands .08 from .05 W.P. Carey Inc 1.05 from 1.048 INITIAL DIVIDENDS Saga Communications Cl A .16 SPECIAL DIVIDENDS Amerco .50 Euro Tech Holdings .20 OneWater Marine Cl A 1.80 Resolute Forest Products 1.00 g- Canadian funds OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS: STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK CoStar Group 10 for 1 split NEW STOCK LISTINGS NYSE Angel Oak Mortgage Inc Bright Health Group Inc Full Truck Alliance Company Sprinklr Inc NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS Confluent Inc Cl A First Advantage Corp Monte Rosa Therapeutics NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS Cardtronics plc CL A CORPORATE NAME CHANGES Acies Acquisition to PLAYSTUDIOS Cl A Acies Acquisition warrant to PLAYSTUDIOS warrant Colony Capital Inc to DigitalBridge Group Inc Colony Credit Real Estate to BrightSpire Capital Crescent Acquisition Corp to LiveVox Holding Hudson Executive Investment to Talkspace.com and warrant Systemax to Global Industrial Company