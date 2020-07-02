https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Weekly-Summary-Corporate-dividends-name-changes-15383066.php
Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings
NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Jun. 29-Jul. 2.
REDUCED DIVIDENDS
Oxford Lane Capital .0675M from .133M --
g- Canadian funds
STOCK DIVIDENDS
Security National Financial 2.5%
OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:
STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK
Altus Midstream 1 for 20 reverse split
Office Depot Inc 1 for 10 reverse split
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp 1 for 16 reverse split
ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS
MINIMUM VALUE $350 MILLION
Adesto Technologies Corp - Dialog Semiconductor 500M
STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
Luckin Coffee
CORPORATE NAME CHANGES
Avita Medical Ltd ADS to Avita Therapeutics Inc
Office Depot Inc to The ODP Corp
