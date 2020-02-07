Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings

NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Feb. 3-Fev. 7.

INCREASED DIVIDENDS

Activision Blizzard .41 from .37

Aflac Inc .28 from .27

Arch Coal Inc Cl A .50 from .45

Avista Corp .405 from .3875

BCE Inc .8325 from .7925

Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg .31 from .27

CME Group Inc Cl A .85 from .75

Camden Property Trust .83 from .80

Capital Southwest .41 from .40

Columbia Sportswear .26 from .24

Corning Inc .22 from .20

Dunkin Brands Group .4025 from .3750

Equinor ASA .27 from .26

Eversource Energy .5675 from .535

Exponent Inc .19 from .16

First Northwest Bancorp .05 from .04

Gaslog Partners LP .561 from .55

Genpact Ltd .0975 from .085

Gilead Sciences Inc .68 from .63

Hartford Financial .325 from .30

Hawkins Inc .2325 from .23

Highwoods Properties .48 from .475

Intercontinental Exchange .30 from .275

Kemper Corp .30 from .28

Lemaitre Vascular .095 from .085

Meredith Corp .595 from .575

Midland States Bancorp .2675 from .2425

Monolithic .50 from .40

Neenah Inc .47 from .45

New York Times Co .06 from .05

NiSource Inc .21 from .20

Old Dominion Freight Line .23 from .17

Otter Tail Corp .37 from .35

Prudential Financial 1.10 from 1.00

SkyWest Inc .14 from .12

Suncor Energy Inc g .465 from .42

WR Grace & Co .30 from .27

Xylem Inc .26 from .24

SPECIAL DIVIDENDS

Banco Bradesco Ord Shares ADR .00423

Columbia Banking System .22

Mid Penn Bancorp .05

Reduced Dividends

Westwood Holdings Grp .43 from .72

STOCK DIVIDENDS

Parke Bancorp 10pc

g- Canadian funds

OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:

STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals 1 for 10 reverse split

ContraFect Corp 1 for 10 reverse split

SenesTech Inc 1 for 20 reverse split

SG Blocks Inc 1 for 20 reverse split

ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS

MINIMUM VALUE $350 MILLION

Cision Ltd - Platinum Equity Advisors (2.7B)

Contnental Building Products - Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA (1.4B)

Liberty Property Trust - Prologis Inc (12.6B)

United Community Financial Corp - First Defiance Finl (473M)

NEW STOCK LISTINGS

NYSE

Allstate Corp pfd A

Ambac Financial Group (from Nasdaq Global)

Ambac Financial Group warrants

Armour Residential REIT Inc pfd C

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

Capital One Financial Corp pfd J

Elanco Animal Healthcorp units

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp

Triton International Ltd 6.875pc pfd D

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

Beam Therapeutics Inc

Crescent Capital BDC Inc

Intellicheck Inc (from NYSE American)

PPD Inc

Quantum Corp

Schrodinger Inc

STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING

NYSE

Axis Capital Holding Ltd 5.5pc pfd D

Cision Ltd

Colony Capital 9.25pc pfd B

Colony Capital 8.75pc pfd E

JPMorgan Chase & Co 6.125pc pfd Y

Morgan Stanley 6.625pc pfd G

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

Alcentra Capital Corp

Estre Ambiental Inc

United Community Financial Corp

Virtus Investment Partners Inc 7.25pc pfd D

CORPORATE NAME CHANGES

Actuant Corp to Enerpac Tool Group

Aqua America Inc to Essential Utilities Inc and units

Federated Investors Inc to Federated Hermes Inc

Intrexon Corp to Precigen Inc