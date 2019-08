Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings

NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Aug. 5-Aug. 9.

INCREASED DIVIDENDS

Barrett Business Services .30 from .25

Cable One Inc 2.25 from 2.00

Capital Southwest .50 from .39

Carlyle Companies .50 from .40

Domtar Corp .455 from .435

Expedia Group Inc .34 from .32

Extended Stay America .23 from .22

Hennessy Advisors Inc .1375 from .11

Oasis Midstream Partners .49 from .47

Pioneer Natural Resour .44 from .32

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers .20 from .18

Skyworks Solutions .44 from .38

Stella Jones Inc .14 from .1375

TCF Financial Corp .35 from .34

TE Connectivity Ltd .46 from .44

Ubiquiti Networks .30 from .25

Westlake Chem Partners .4579 from .4452

INITIAL DIVIDENDS

Tradeweb Markets Inc Cl A .08

SPECIAL DIVIDENDS

CIM Commercial Trust 14.00

Capital Southwest .10

MSB Financial .50

Rio Tinto ADR .61

g- Canadian funds

REDUCED DIVIDENDS

Falcon Minerals .15 from .175

Kingstone Companies .0625 from .10

Portman Ridge Finance Corp .06 from .10

OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:

STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK

Plus Therapeutics Inc 1 for 50 reverse split

ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS

MINIMUM VALUE $350 MILLION

Barnes & Noble Inc - Elliot International (683M)

NEW STOCK LISTINGS

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

InMode Ltd (IPO)

Ultra Petroleum Corp

CORPORATE NAME CHANGES

BioScript Inc to Option Care Health

Capitol Investment Corp IV to Nesco Holdings (and warrants)

Midstates Petroleum Company to Amplify Energy Corp

pdvWireless to Anterix Inc