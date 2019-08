Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings

NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Jul. 29-Aug. 2.

INCREASED DIVIDENDS

Alexander & Baldwin .19 from .165

American States Water .305 from .275

Apollo Global Mgmt A .50 from .46

Arbor Realty Trust .29 from .28

Broadridge Financial .54 from .485

CBOE Global Markets Inc .36 from .31

Cheesecake Factory .36 from .33

CyrusOne inc .50 from .46

Dentsly Sirona Inc .10 from .0875

Dover Corp .49 from .48

Enviva Partners .66 from .645

Federal Realty Inv 1.05 from 1.02

Leidos Holdings .34 from .32

Littelfuse .48 from .43

Luminex Corp .09 from .06

MSCI Inc .68 from .58

McKesson Corp .41 from .39

Mondelez Intl Cl A .285 from .26

National General Hldgs .05 from .04

NewMarket Corp 1.90 from 1.75

Nutrien Ltd .45 from .43

Oshkosh Corp .27 from .24

PBF Logistics .5150 from .51

Perrigo Co plc .21 from .19

Republic Services .405 from .375

Resources Connection .14 from .13

SB One Bancorp .0850 from .075

Scotts Miracle-Gro .58 from .55

Simon Property Group 2.10 from .2.05

Safety Insurance .90 from .80

South State Corp .43 from .40

Terreno Realty Corp .27 from .24

Union Pacific .97 from .88

Universal Health Cl B .20 from .10

Wingstop Inc .11 from .09

Zions Bancorp .34 from .30

INITIAL DIVIDENDS

Essent Group Ltd .15

SPECIAL DIVIDENDS

HDFC Bank 5.00

REDUCED DIVIDENDS

BlackRock Capital Invest .14 from .18

g- Canadian funds

OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:

STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK

SiNtx Technologies 1 for 30 reverse split

Stabiis Energy Inc

Travel Centers of America 1 for 5 reverse split

ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS

MINIMUM VALUE $350 MILLION

Andeavor Logistics LP - Marathon Petroleum (9B)

Array Biopharma Inc - Pfizer Inc (11.4B)

Control4 Corp - SnapAV (680)

Tableau Software Inc - Salesforce.com Inc (15.7B)

Worldpay Inc - Fidelity National Information Services (43B)

NEW STOCK LISTINGS NYSE

Churchill Capital Corp II

Churchill Capital Corp II warrants

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp unit

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

Kura Sushi USA Inc

RAPT Therapeutics Inc

Sundial Growers Inc

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp units

TCF Financial Corp 5.7pc pfd C

STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING NYSE

Bank of America Corp 6.625pc pfd W

Beiden Inc 6.75pc pfd B

Hertz Global Holdings Inc rights

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc

CORPORATE NAME CHANGES

American Electric Tech to Stabiis Energy inc

Chemical Financial Corp to TCF Financial Corp

Cyton Therapeutics Inc to Plus Therapeutics (and warrants)

Ensco Rowan plc to Valaris plc

GSV Capital Corp to Sutter Rock Capital

Travel Centers of America LLC to

Travel Centers of America Inc