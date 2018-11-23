Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings
NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Nov. 19-Nov. 23.
INCREASED DIVIDENDS
Acadia Realty Trust .28 from .27
American Equity .28 from .26
Anakarko Petroleum .30 from .25
Becton Dickinson .77 from .75
Brown-Forman Cl A B .166 from .158
Cathay General Bancorp .31 from .24
ESSA Bancorp .10 from .09
First Midwest Bancorp .12 from .11
Griffin Industrial Realty .45 from .40
Hingham Institution Sav .37 from .36
Hormel Foods .21 from .1875
Kearny Financial .05 from .04
LCNB .17 from .16
MDU Resources Group .2025 from .1975
Matthews Intl Cl A .20 from .19
Motorola Solutions .57 from .52
MutualFirst Financial .20 from .18
National Bankshares .63 from .58
Natl Storage Affiliates .30 from .29
Nike Cl B .22 from .20
South Jersey Indus .2875 from .28
Spire .5925 from .5625
Synalloy .25 from .13
Sysco Corp .39 from .36
Valvoline .106 from .07549
SPECIAL DIVIDENDS
Fulton Financial .04
HomeTrust Bancshares .06
MSB Financial .46
Southside Bancshares .02
g- Canadian funds
OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:
ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS
MINIMUM VALUE $300 MILLION
LifePoint Health - RegionalCare Hospital Partners Holdings (5.6B)
Zoe's Kitchen - Cava Group Inc (300M)
NEW STOCK LISTINGS
NYSE
GasLog Partners LP 8.5pc pfd C
STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
Boston Private Financial Holdings warrants
CORPORATE NAME CHANGES
MCBC Holdings Inc to MasterCraft Boat Holdings
New York & Company to RTW Retailwinds Inc
Pharmaceuticals Corp to Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (and warrants)