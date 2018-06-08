Weekly Summary Corporate dividends name changes new listings
Updated 3:33 pm, Friday, June 8, 2018
NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Jun. 4-Jun. 8.
INCREASED DIVIDENDS
Alexandria Real Estate .93 from .90
Capital Southwest .29 from .28
Lowe's Cos .48 from .41
National Research .17 from .10
Spirit Realty Capital .18 from .16130
UnitedHealth Group .90 from .75
WR Berkley .15 from .14
SPECIAL DIVIDENDS
Altice USA Cl A 2.035
Ferroglobe .06
Genpact .075
Gladstone Investment .06
Perspecta .05
STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK
Exponent Inc 2 for 1 split
GEVO Inc 1 for 20 reverse split
ReShape Life Sciences 1 for 15 reverse split
TrovaGene Inc 1 for 12 reverse split
ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS
MINIMUM VALUE $100 MILLION
General Cable Corp - Prysmian S.p.A.(3B)
Orbital ATK Inc - Northrop Grumman Corp (9B)
Monsanto Company - Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (63B)
NEW STOCK LISTINGS
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
MeiraGTx Holdings plc
STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING
NYSE
Great Plains Energy Inc
Pengrowth Energy Corp
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
Alliance Holdings GP LP
Concordia International Corp
Ominto Inc
CORPORATE NAME CHANGES
China Information Technology to Taoping Inc
Federated National Holding Co to FedNat Holding Co
Vasco Data Security International to OneSpan Inc
Westar Energy Inc to Evergy Inc
Wyndham Worldwide Corp to Wyndham Destinations Inc