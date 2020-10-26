https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Waterstone-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15676165.php
Waterstone: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) _ Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $26.3 million.
The Wauwatosa, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of $1.08 per share.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $95.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $89.2 million.
Waterstone shares have dropped 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $16.53, a decrease of nearly 10% in the last 12 months.
