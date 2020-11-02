Waste Management: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Waste Management Inc. (WM) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $390 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and for non-recurring costs, came to $1.09 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The garbage and recycling hauler posted revenue of $3.86 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.73 billion.

Waste Management shares have decreased slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 1%. The stock has dropped almost 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WM