Walmart, D.R. Horton rise; Transocean, Weight Watchers fall

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Walmart Inc., up $2.21 to $102.20

The giant retailer's earnings beat analysts' forecasts as online sales grew, as did its grocery pickup and delivery business.

Navient Corp., up $1.06 to $12.79

The student loan company rejected a buyout offer from Canyon Capital Advisors and Platinum Equity Advisors, saying it undervalued the company.

Southwest Airlines Co., down 3 cents to $57.67

Federal regulators told the airline to fix the way it calculates the weight of luggage loaded on flights after finding frequent mistakes.

Transocean Ltd., down 20 cents to $8.73

The offshore oil and gas drilling contractor posted a loss that was much wider than analysts were expecting.

D.R. Horton Inc., up 46 cents to $40.43

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index rose this month, reflecting higher confidence among homebuilders.

Windstream Holdings Inc., down $2.06 to $1.31

The rural telecommunications company postponed its earnings announcement after a federal judge ruled against the company in a dispute with bondholders.

Weight Watchers International Inc., down $1.37 to $28.91

Analysts at JPMorgan issued a downbeat report on the company, citing a decline in daily users of the company's app and tougher competition.

CenturyLink Inc., up 36 cents to $14.10

Investor Southeastern Asset Management said it was talking with the cable TV and broadband provider about adding directors to its board.