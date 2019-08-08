Waitr: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) _ Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $24.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Charles, Louisiana-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 31 cents per share.

The food delivery app company posted revenue of $51.3 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $54.2 million.

Waitr expects full-year revenue in the range of $210 million to $220 million.

