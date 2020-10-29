Wabtec: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. (WAB) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $128.1 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 95 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The maker of parts for locomotives, subways and buses posted revenue of $1.87 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.83 billion.

Wabtec expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.75 to $3.85 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.5 billion to $7.6 billion.

Wabtec shares have declined 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 20% in the last 12 months.

