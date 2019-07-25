WWE: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $10.4 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share.

The producer of professional wrestling events and television shows posted revenue of $268.9 million in the period.

WWE shares have decreased roughly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 15% in the last 12 months.

