WEC Energy: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $233.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 74 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The electricity and natural gas provider posted revenue of $1.64 billion in the period.

WEC Energy expects full-year earnings to be $3.32 per share.

WEC Energy shares have increased 5 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has increased roughly 3 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WEC