Voya: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $772 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $5.45 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.19 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The retirement, investment and insurance company posted revenue of $1.81 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $276 million.

Voya shares have climbed 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $62.24, an increase of 31% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VOYA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VOYA