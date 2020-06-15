Voxx: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ Voxx International Corp. (VOXX) on Monday reported a loss of $21.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 90 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The consumer electronics maker posted revenue of $101.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $26.4 million, or $1.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $394.9 million.

Voxx shares have risen 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $5.47, a climb of 41% in the last 12 months.

