Visteon: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) _ Visteon Corp. (VC) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $45 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Van Buren Township, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of $1.62 per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.44 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.22 per share.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $371 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $404 million.

Visteon shares have declined 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 11% in the last 12 months.

